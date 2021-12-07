Blue Angels Choir releases Christmas Carols Medley

Blue Angels Choir, Mangaluru, on Tuesday released its ninth project, Christmas Carols Medley 2K21, on its YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/c/blueangelschoir.

A release here said that the medley consists of songs in Konkani, English, Kannada, Hindi, Latin, Spanish and Malayalam.

Christmas Carols Medley 2K21 consists of traditional as well as recent songs. The team producing the Medley comprised Anisha Dsouza, Neel Coelho, Valentino Mascarenhas, Dealle Dsouza and Ashel Dsouza on the Soprano, Prithuma Monteiro on the Alto and Hansel Rego on the Bass.

Team coordinator Denzil Pereira has rendered the vocal arrangements and sung tenor, while Dolwin Kolalagiri arranged and produced music. The project has been mixed and mastered by Srikanth Srinivas of Chennai at Daijiworld Audio Visual Pvt. Ltd.

The vocals were recorded by Shinoy V. Joseph at CAD Studio, Mangaluru. The video has been shot and edited by Carmel Studio, Mangaluru. Promo Posters and YouTube Thumbnail were designed by Ashish Joseph Carvalho.