Blood donation camp in Surathkal
In all, 290 units of blood were collected at a blood donation camp organised by the National Service Scheme and National Cadet Corps units of the National Institute of Technology – Karnataka, at Surathkal on March 19. Appreciation certificates were presented to the donors as a mark of gratitude. Four hospitals had associated with the institute to organise the camp.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.