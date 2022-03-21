Mangaluru

Blood donation camp in Surathkal

In all, 290 units of blood were collected at a blood donation camp organised by the National Service Scheme and National Cadet Corps units of the National Institute of Technology – Karnataka, at Surathkal on March 19. Appreciation certificates were presented to the donors as a mark of gratitude. Four hospitals had associated with the institute to organise the camp.


