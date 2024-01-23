Blind belief is dangerous to the country, says rationalist Narendra Nayak

January 23, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

Federation of Indian Rationalists’ Associations president Narendra Nayak on Tuesday said blind belief was dangerous to the country, while scientific personal beliefs that do not harm anyone might be acceptable.

He was speaking at a demonstration-cum-talk on “Cultivating scientific temperament and Article 51A (h) of the Constitution” at a programme organised by Alva’s Education Foundation’s Rostrum Club and Alva’s Institute of Engineering and Technology on Tuesday at Moodbidri.

Everything in the world occurs as per the dictum of nature; many questions arise when someone claims to do a miracle beyond nature’s law, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Examine supporting proof whenever you accept anything,” he told the students.

Mr. Nayak regretted scientific personalities were not made leaders in the country. There were many intelligent people in the country; but they could not excel because of lack of scientific temperament.

Many people do not know about either Bantwal Jayant Baliga who saved crores of rupees for the country with his energy patent or Yellapragada Subbarow who invented medicines for many ailment, including malnutrition, Mr. Nayak regretted.

It was not sufficient to acquire degrees; but one should develop scientific temperament. Mr. Nayak said it was impossible to produce something from the vacuum and thus getting bhasma, chain etc. from nowhere, healing through touch and such other miracles were impossible.

“You can visit temples, churches and masjids to pray; but for healthcare, do visit hospitals and other scientific institutions.”

Mr. Nayak said many discriminations, gender, economic, social and healthcare, in the country were the results of blind religious belief.

Creating awareness among people was the only solution to address such discriminations. There was no problem with the fundamental belief; however danger lurks when such beliefs were used for marketing, he said.

Foundation managing trustee Vivek Alva and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.