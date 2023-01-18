BJP’s Vijay Sankalpa Yatra from Saturday in DK

January 18, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Bharatiya Janata Party workers will visit houses across Dakshina Kannada and distribute party symbol stickers as part of the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra, which will be held across the State between January 21 and 29. They will also hold a membership drive, said BJP Dakshina Kannada district president Sudershan Moodbidri here on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Moodbidri said the party has just concluded ‘Booth Sankalpa Yatra’ under which party flags were given to booth level party activists. Under the new yatra, party symbol stickers will be distributed among houses in 1,860 booths in Dakshina Kannada.

Simultaneously, Mr. Moodbidri said the party workers will be involved in enrolling new members to the party. People can give missed call to 8000090009 and become member of the party. There are over two lakh people who are members of the party in the district, he said.