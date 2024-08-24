GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP Yuva Morcha threatens to launch ‘rasta roko’ in Dakshina Kannada on August 28

The Yuva Morcha workers of the BJP will resort to ‘rasta roko’ across Dakshina Kannada on August 28 to force police to register a case against Congress MLC Ivan D’Souza

Updated - August 24, 2024 12:11 pm IST

Published - August 24, 2024 12:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
BJP Yuva Morcha district president, Nandan Mallya speaking in a press conference at BJP office, in Mangaluru on August 24, 2024.

BJP Yuva Morcha district president, Nandan Mallya speaking in a press conference at BJP office, in Mangaluru on August 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: H S Manjunath

The Yuva Morcha workers of the BJP will resort to ‘rasta roko’ across Dakshina Kannada on August 28 to prevail upon police to register a case against Congress MLC Ivan D’Souza for threatening to launch a “Bangladesh type agitation” to oust the Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, said Nandan Mallya, president, Dakshina Kannada unit of BJP’s Yuva Morcha in Mangaluru on Saturday (August 24, 2024).

Addressing press persons Mr. Mallya said that the MLC made the statement during a Congress protest against the Governor for sanctioning the prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in MUDA scam, in Mangaluru on August 19.

Miscreants throw stones at MLC’s house in Mangaluru

The BJP Yuva Morcha filed a complaint against the MLC on the same day for making a provocative statement to create unrest in the State. Even five days after filing the complaint Barke police have not registered the case. Hence the BJP has no option but to launch an agitation starting with ‘rasta roko.’ If police did not register the case even then the BJP will intensify its agitation, he said.

At the same time, Mr. Mallya said, the BJP is also exploring other legal options to make police register the case against the MLC.

Mr. Mallya said that, while registering cases against Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath and Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharat Shetty, both from the BJP, relating to a separate incident sometime ago, police obtained legal opinion within a day. But now why police are hesitating to register the case, he questioned.

Mr. Mallya said that the MLC instead of apologising for his statement has justified it.

