BJP Yuva Morcha protests against CM Siddaramaiah

February 18, 2024 05:59 am | Updated 08:56 am IST - MANGALURU

The Yuva Morcha members of the BJP staged a black band protest on the airport road at Bondel while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was on his way from Mangaluru International Airport to Adyar to attend the convention of Congress leaders and elected representatives on Saturday.

Holding placards and tying black bands on the forehead, they said that the Chief Minister was anti-Hindu and following anti-Hindu policy. They opposed the government registering a case against the BJP city MLAs Y. Bharat Shetty and D. Vedavyasa Kamath in connection with the St. Gerosa English Higher Primary School incident in the city.

While police secured them they shouted slogans against the government that it is anti-Hindu and shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

They were led by Ullal Nandan Malllya, Dakshina Kannada district president of the Yuva Morcha.