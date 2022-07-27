BJP Yuva Morcha activist murder: Situation tense in Bellare in coastal Karnataka

A file photo of Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra who met BJP activists after they blocked the path of the vehicle taking Praveen Nettaru’s body to the government hospital mortuary, on the night of July 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: File photo

July 27, 2022 12:01 IST

BJP activists call for bandh in Sullia, Kadaba and Puttur taluks of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka

Security has been beefed up in Bellare and surrounding areas of Dakshina Kannada district following the murder of 32-year-old BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru on July 26 night.

After BJP activists called for a bandh in Sullia, Kadaba and Puttur taluks on July 27, Puttur Assistant Commissioner M. Girish Nandan passed orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code prohibiting movement of people in groups of five and more persons in these areas. The prohibitory orders will be in force till midnight of July 28.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happened on July 26 night

On July 26, the police said, three persons arrived in a two-wheeler at the poultry farm run by Praveen around 9.30 p.m. Praveen was set to leave for his home and was sitting on his scooter. The trio allegedly assaulted Praveen.

Praveen’s friend, Madhu Kumar, who was in the poultry farm, rushed out after hearing him call for help. Praveen was found unconscious about 50 feet away from the spot where his scooter was parked. Madhu reportedly saw the assailants, who were carrying sharp weapons, leave the poultry farm on a motorcycle and head towards Puttur.

Praveen was taken in an ambulance to a private hospital in Puttur where he succumbed to his injuries.

Following his death, a large number of BJP activists assembled at the hospital in Puttur and blocked the path of the vehicle taking the body to the government hospital mortuary. They relented only after Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra met them later that night.

On July 27, Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said four teams have been formed to trace the assailants. “We are questioning suspects. No arrest has been made so far,” he said.

BJP leaders expected to take part in procession

Around 10 a.m. on July 27, the body of Praveen was taken in a vehicle from Puttur government hospital to Bellare, where people will be allowed to offer tributes to the deceased. The body will be taken in a procession to Praveen’s house in Nettaru for the final rites.

BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar, Fisheries Minister and Sullia MLA S. Angara, Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor and other MLAs are likely to take part in the procession.