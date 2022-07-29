BJP Yuva Morcha activist murder Shops in Dakshina Kannada to remain closed between 6 pm and 6 am till August 1

A file photo of police personnel marching in Puttur, near Mangaluru, on July 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 29, 2022 18:38 IST

Essential activities, including healthcare and public transport, are exempted, but warns that police will clamp down on movement of people for non-essential activities

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra ordered closure of all commercial establishments, excluding emergency services, between 6 pm and 6 am from July 29 to August 1 across the district following two high-profile murders since July 26.

While BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Nettaru was murdered at his poultry farm at Bellare on July 26, Mohammed Fazil was hacked to death at a cloth shop in Surathkal on July 28.

“The administration has received intelligence inputs indicating the next three days would be crucial, and more trouble could be expected. The restrictions cannot be termed a curfew; but unnecessary movement of general public should be restricted during night hours, and hence the decision. Urban and rural local bodies have been directed to ensure the identified establishments are closed by 6 pm on these days,” he said in a video message on July 29.

Dr. Rajendra said the restriction applies to cinema shows, public cultural programmes and other such activities. The administration does not intend to trouble the general public and has allowed essential services, including healthcare and public transport. Those travelling by public transport need to carry proof explaining the reason for their journey, he advised.

Section 144 in select parts of Dakshina Kannada till August 6

Dr. Rajendra extended prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Dakshina Kannada police district comprising Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur and Sullia taluks, till August 6 midnight. Mangaluru Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar issued a similar order for the commissionerate limits till 6 am of July 30.

Ban on sale of liquor till August 1

The Deputy Commissioner issued another order under the Excise Act prohibiting sale of any kind of liquor across the district with immediate effect, and till 8 am of August 1. “It was highly essential to close down liquor shops to maintain law and order in view of the communally sensitive nature of the district,” he said.

Peace Committee meeting on July 30

Dr. Rajendra has convened a meeting of the Peace Committee in his office in Mangaluru on July 30 at 11 am to defuse the situation. Various religious and political leaders have been invited to discuss various issues with regard to the recent developments.