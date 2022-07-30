Mangaluru

BJP Yuva Morcha activist murder: MP, Ministers, MLAs, prominent leaders skip peace committee meeting in Mangaluru

ADGP (Law & Order) Alok Kumar visited Surathkal as part of investigation into the murder of Mohammed Fazil, near Mangaluru on July 29, 2022.
The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU July 30, 2022 13:31 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 14:03 IST

Representatives of various communities skipped the district-level peace committee meeting called by the Dakshina Kannada administration on July 30 in view of a series of murders that have communal undertones.

District In-charge Minister V. Sunil Kumar, Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel, and the eight MLAs from the district stayed away from the meeting. No one from the Muslim Central Committee, Popular Front of India (PFI), Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal and other prominent organisations from Hindu and Muslim communities turned up.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra in his office. In attendance were Additional Director General of Police Alok Kumar, Mangaluru Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, and Inspector General of Police (Western range) Devajyoti Ray. Apart from officials, a few representatives from political parties and Bhajana Mandirs participated in the meeting.

Mediapersons were kept out of the meeting.

