BJP Yuva Morcha activist murder: Nine police personnel from coastal districts to assist NIA

The chicken shop in front of which Praveen Nettaru was murdered, on the outskirts of Bellare town in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH H.S.

Eight police personnel from Dakshina Kannada and one from Udupi district have been deputed to assist National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the probe into the murder of 34-year-old Praveen Nettaru, who was member of the BJP Yuva Morcha District Committee.

They are Karkala Rural Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Prasanna, Puttur Rural PSI Udaya Ravi, Head Constables M. Praveen, Praveen Rai, Adrama, Udaya Rai, Vivek Rai and Kumar, and Constable Anil.

In an order, Additional Director General of Police M.A. Saleem said these nine police personnel will be on office duty (OOD) for one month at the NIA’s office in Bengaluru.

Three motorcycle-borne men attacked Praveen outside his chicken stall, off Puttur-Sullia road, in Bellare on July 26.

The police arrested three suspects — Shiyabuddin, 33, Basheer, 29, and Riyaz Ankatadka, 27 — all hailing from Sullia taluk. Zakir, 29, Shafiq, 27, Saddam, 32, Haris, 42, Abid, 22, Naufal,28, and C.A. Abdul Kabeer,33, were arrested for allegedly helping the assailants.

Following an order of the Union Home Ministry on August 3, the NIA took over the investigation on August 17. The NIA has taken custody of the 10 arrested persons.