BJP Yuva Morcha activist murder: NIA announces reward for four absconding suspects

Three assailants murdered 34-year-old Praveen Nettaru outside his chicken shop off the Bellare-Sullia Road in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on July 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a reward for persons who provide information about four Popular Front of India (PFI) activists who are wanted in connection with the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Nettaru.

The PFI activists are S. Mohammed Mustafa of Bellare village in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, M.H. Thufail of Madikeri town in Kodagu district, M.R. Ummar Farooq of Kallumutlu house in Dakshina Kannada district, and Abubakkar Saddik of Bellare village in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

The NIA announced a reward of ₹5 lakh each for information about Mustafa and Thufail, and a reward of ₹2 lakh each for information about the two other persons. The information can be given via mail (info.blr.nia@gov.in) or by phone call (080-29510900, 8904241100). The identity of the informant will be kept a secret.

Three alleged members of Popular Front of India (PFI) murdered 34-year-old Praveen outside his chicken shop off the Bellare-Sullia Road on July 26. Following a demand by his wife for severe action against the perpetrators, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai decided to hand over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Ten persons, including the three alleged assailants, were arrested by Dakshina Kannada police. The NIA searched multiple locations of PFI in Karnataka and across India. The NIA is on the lookout for persons who had a role in the murder.

House of Praveen Nettaru being re-built

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Wednesday November 2 laid the foundation stone for construction of a new house for Praveen’s elderly parents and wife Nutan Kumari. The old tiled roof house has been demolished. It will be replaced by a three-bedroom house spread over 2,000 square feet in Nettaru village near Bellare.

Mr. Kateel handed to a building contractor a cheque for part payment of the cost of construction. The new house will be ready by May 2023. Apart from funds collected by the BJP, Mr. Kateel has personally contributed towards construction of the new house, a State-level BJP party functionary said.

In October, Praveen’s wife Nutan Kumari started working in the Chief Minister Relief Fund section of the office of the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner. The job was offered following a request to the Chief Minister.