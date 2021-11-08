BJP workshop in city from Friday

MANGALURU

08 November 2021 18:52 IST

The BJP will hold a State-level workshop of all 24 Prakostas (cells) for two days from Friday in the city, according to president of Dakshina Kannada unit of the party Sudarshan Moodbidri.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, Mr. Moodbidri said that each cell has 11 members. Hence, 264 delegates will attend the workshop which will discuss organisation matters of the party. Of the delegates, 230 have confirmed their participation now.

He said that the State-level workshop of the cells is being held after two years due to the pandemic.

State president of the party Nalin Kumar Kateel will inaugurate it. National general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santosh will deliver the valedictory address on Saturday. Party in-charge (Karnataka) Arun Singh and youth wing president Tejaswi Surya will address sessions during the workshop.

Mr. Moodbidri said that the workshop will also discuss on strengthening the party further. It will devise ways to reach the ideology of the party to the people.

Party leaders Ravishankar Mijar, who is chairman of Mangaluru Urban Development Authority, and Sudhir Shetty Kannur, who is Whip in Mangaluru City Corporation Council, were present.