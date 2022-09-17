BJP workers to plant ‘arali’, ‘bevu’ saplings in Dakshina Kannada during ‘Seva Pakshika’

Dakshina Kannada unit of the BJP will plant ‘arali’ and ‘bevu’ saplings and organise blood donation and free health check-up camps, among other activities planned, during the ‘Seva Pakshika’ to be observed across the district from September 17 to October 2, according the president of the unit Sudarshan Moodbidri.

Addressing presspersons here on Friday, he said that the ‘Seva Pakshika’ would be observed in view of the birthday celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17.

He said that blood donation and free health check-up camps would be organised in all eight Assembly segments on Saturday. In addition, documentary on the life and works of Mr. Modi would be screened in different places.

Party workers would begin planting “arali” and “bevu” saplings across the district from September 22.

The birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, would be celebrated in 1,861 booths on September 25. Speeches will be organised on his life and work and party workers would hoist the party flags in their houses on that day. The workers will hold booth-level meetings after the broadcast of Man Ki Baat address by the Prime Minister on that day.

The party will hold the meetings of beneficiaries of the Union and State government welfare schemes between September 25 and September 29. Some waterbodies will be cleaned during this period.

He said that ‘Anganwadi Seva Diwas’ will be observed for two days from September 28. Anganwadi workers would be felicitated and women members of the party would participate in mass feeding by cooking in anganwadis on those days. Schoolbags and other materials will be distributed to poor students in government hostels on those days.

Mr. Moodbidri said that the district had 1,400 leprosy patients. The party would adopt the poor among them and provide them with financial assistance for a year. The Prime Minister has decided to root out leprosy from the country by 2025.

He said that the party workers would purchase khadi materials on October 2 and participate in cleaning activities.