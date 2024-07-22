BJP workers protest against govt. decision on school playgrounds

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists sang bhajans in the city on Monday while protesting against the recent reminder by the Department of School Education asking schools not to spare their playgrounds or premises for any private programmes and use them only for academic activities.

The protest in front of mini Vidhana Soudha was held under the aegis of BJP Yuva Morcha of Mangaluru City South Block. Several party workers sat on the pavement and sung ‘Jai Jai Hanuman’ and other bhajans from 11 a.m. to about 1 p.m.

Addressing the gathering, the party’s Dakshina Kannada president Satish Kumpala said that the reminder by Dakshina Kannada Deputy Director of the department to all schools is part the State government’s “anti-Hindu attitude”. “This reminder is to restrain Hindus from using government school premises for Ganesh Chaturthi, Krishna Janmastami and other religious congregations.” While demanding the government withdraw the reminder forthwith, Mr. Kumpala said if the government failed to do so, the BJP would take the issue to the village level.

Mr. Kumpala called upon local organisations to raise their voices against the government’s decision.

Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur said that issuance of the reminder is among the steps taken by Congress government to divert attention of people from scams associated with Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation and Mysuru Urban Development Corporation. With its focus on implementing the guarantee schemes, the Congress government has failed to release funds for development works in the State, he said.

The former chairman of Mangaluru Urban Development Authority Ravishankar Mijar also spoke.

