BJP workers celebrate victory

BJP workers celebrated the victory of candidate Nalin Kumar Kateel with pompin the city on Thursday.

They burst crackers, distributed sweets, and danced to the beating of drums in the party’s election office near Bunts Hostel. The party workers also took Mr. Kateel out in a four-wheeler from the election office to the party’s district office at PVS Circle in the evening.

After winning the election, Mr. Kateel also visited the RSS office in Sanghaniketan and paid floral tributes to its founder K.B. Hedgewar.

Earlier in the morning he visited Sharavu Mahaganapathi temple and offered prayers.

He is scheduled to visit Kadri Manjunatha temple, Kudroli Gokarnanatha temple and Mangaladevi temple on May 24 morning.

The BJP workers in different parts of the district also celebrated the victory of Mr. Kateel and the party as a whole in the country.