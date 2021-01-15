BJP won’t yield to pressure tactics, says Kateel

State president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nalin Kumar Kateel said here on Friday the party will not yield to any pressure tactics from people to become Ministers and to get rewarded with positions in the government.

Addressing party workers at the district office after felicitating six-term MLA S. Anagara on being accommodated in the State Cabinet, Mr. Kateel said that one will have to work sincerely for strengthening the party and the “organisation” to get rewarded. There is no short-cut to get positions.

The State president said that the party is capable of silencing those within the party and who have been speaking on the party matters in the open platform.

He said that Mr. Angara has been made the Minister as per the wishes of many party workers who were looking for it. With this the aspirations of party workers and people have been fulfilled.

Mr. Kateel said that ever since he headed the State unit of the party, he was feeling that Mr. Angara should get justice as Mr. Angara is a sincere party worker and stuck to the principles of the RSS. With being accommodated in the Cabinet he has got justice now.

In his address, Mr. Angara said that he would live up to the expectations of party workers and people. He will not tarnish the image of the party and its workers.

The Minister said that he would handle the responsibility given to him with confidence and would ensure that those who have reposed faith on him are not disappointed.

Mr. Angara said that he is aware that people in the district, especially in Sullia, have high hopes on him now.

The Minister said that he has been associated with the RSS since class 7. Before getting elected as a MLA, he had worked as a daily wager in Sullia taluk.

If he would not have accepted the post, the party workers in Sullia who have been working for his victory for six times would have been disappointed, Mr. Angara added.

Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada, was conspicuous by his absence in the function.

D. Vedavyasa Kamath and Sanjeeva Matandoor, MLAs, K. Prathap Simha Nayak, MLC, Diwakar, Mayor, Sudarshan Moodbidri, president of the district unit of the party and others were present.

Earlier, Mr. Angara visited the RSS office at Mannagudda, Kadri Manjunatha temple in the city. Later he called on RSS leader Kalladkka Prabhakara Bhat, former MLA K. Rama Bhat and visited Mahalingeshwara temple at Puttur. He was given a warm welcome at Sullia in the evening.