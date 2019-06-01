BJP wins two urban local bodies in Dakshina Kannada

The BJP has retained its hold over Sullia Town Panchayat and has wrested Moodbidri City Municipal Council from the Congress in Dakshina Kannada.

With no party getting simple majority, the Mulky Town Panchayat in the district faces a hung verdict. The BJP had been elected to power in this panchayat in the last election.

Of the 20 wards in Sullia Town Panchayat, the BJP won 14 seats, the Congress four and Independents two. The BJP continues its hold over the panchayat by increasing its tally by one more seat when compared to the last election.

The Moodbidri City Municipal Council has 23 wards. Of these, the BJP won the election in 12 wards leaving 11 seats to the Congress. It wrested power from the Congress which had been elected to power in the CMC in the last election. The Congress lost four seats and the BJP gained eight seats in this CMC when compared to the last election.

Of the 18 wards in the Mulky Town Panchayat, the Congress won nine seats, the BJP eight seats and the Janata Dal (Secular) was able to get one seat. No party got simple majority in this town panchayat. The BJP had been elected to power in this town panchayat in the last election. If the Janata Dal (Secular) joins hands with the Congress now, the town panchayat will go to the Congress. The BJP lost three seats and the Congress gained three seats in this town panchayat when compared to the last election.

Last election

Of the 23 wards in Moodbidri, the Congress bagged 15 seats, the BJP four, the Janata Dal(S) three, and the CPI(M) one seat in the last election.

Of the 18 wards in Sullia in the last election, the BJP bagged 13 seats leaving five seats to the Congress. After delimitation, two more wards were added in Sullia this year.

Mulky Town Panchayat had 17 wards during the last election. Of that, the BJP won 11, leaving six seats to the Congress. After delimitation, one more ward was added in Mulky taking the total wards to 18.