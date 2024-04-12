BJP will win DK seat with a margin of over three lakh votes, says Kateel

April 12, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel exuded confidence on Friday, April 12, that the BJP candidate Captain Brijesh Chowta will win the April 26 Lok Sabha elections in the constituency by a margin of over three lakh votes.

The BJP had won the 2019 elections in the constituency by a margin of 2,74,621 votes.

Addressing presspersons here Mr. Kateel, a three-time Member of Parliament from the constituency, said that Captain Chowta has completed two rounds to campaign in the constituency.

He claimed that some non-resident Indians (NRIs) are campaigning for the party candidate in the constituency in teams voluntarily. It has boosted the morale of party workers. Some professionals have also involved themselves in the campaign.

Mr. Kateel said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct a roadshow in Mangaluru on Sunday, April 14, from Narayana Guru Circle (erstwhile Lady Hill Circle) to Manjeshwara Govinda Pai Circle (erstwhile Navbharat Circle) at 6 p.m. It will further boost the morale of party workers.

He said that the voters have been electing the BJP in the constituency since past eight consecutive elections. The party is confident that the voters will elect its candidate for the ninth time in a row.

Mr. Kateel alleged that the Congress government in the State has failed to perform since it was elected in the last Assembly elections. No development projects have begun in the State after it came to power. Contractors have not been paid their bills.

President of Dakshina Kannada unit of the party Satish Kumpala was present.

