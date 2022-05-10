BJP will win 150 seats in next Assembly polls in State, says Kateel

State president of the BJP Nalin Kumar Kateel exuded the confidence on Tuesday that the party will win 150 seats in next year’s Assembly election in the State.

Addressing workers after inaugurating a meeting of the State party office-bearers in Udupi, Mr. Kateel said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will lead the party as a team while facing the election.

“Congress governments earlier were riddled by corruption, terrorism and nepotism and it [Congress] does not have the nation’s interest in mind,” he said.

Mr. Kateel held the former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah responsible for the recent clashes in Hubballi and Shivamogga. He said that it was the Congress Government led by Mr. Siddaramaiah which had released 2,000 KFD workers from jail. Those KFD workers were behind the recent clashes in those two cities, he added.

He said that Garibi Hatao slogan of the Congress was aimed at only eradicating poverty of the Indira Gandhi family and some of the other leaders of that party, including P Chidambaram. The Congress never worked in the interest of the nation. The party delegated powers to its leaders only if they indulged in appeasing the Gandhi family members, he said.

The BJP State president said that after the State executive committee meeting of the BJP in Hosapete last month, the organisational activities of the party have been strengthened. The party will formulate strategies to win the next Assembly election in the State under the guidance of national president J.P. Nadda and national general secretary B L Santosh, he said.

He said that the BJP Government in the State has taken decisive steps whenever divisive forces tried to disturb peace in society. ‘‘Be it hijab, azaan or halal issues, the State Government has sent clear messages to those who tried to spoil peace. The Government made it sure that it governs the State based on Constitutional values,” Mr. Kateel said.