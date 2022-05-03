BJP will regret indulging in divisive politics, says Rai

Former Minister B. Ramanath Rai on Monday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will regret for indulging in divisive politics, ignoring development activities.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Rai said the BJP was not responding to the woes of the public and instead was indulging in provoking people on the lines of religion and patriotism. People have understood the plank of the party and would teach a fitting lesson in the coming days, he said.

Mr. Rai said the Congress always gave preference to social harmony and developmental works. The present BJP Government was just implementing various projects introduced by the erstwhile Siddaramaiah Government.

The Pashchima Vahini, the Ambedkar Bhavan, the district office, the Jalasiri, the Thumbe vented dam, the Smart City, and many more projects did commence during the Congress rule, he pointed out.

He said that the Union and the State Governments have failed to contain the price rise. But the same BJP leaders had protested against fuel price rise during the Manmohan Singh Government.

District Congress President and MLC Harish Kumar and others were present.