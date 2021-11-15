‘BJP will not support any independent candidates in Council polls’

The BJP is likely to field only one candidate in the ensuing elections to the Legislative Council from the local bodies constituency of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi and it will not support any independent candidates like M. N. Rajendra Kumar, according to Udupi district BJP president Kuyilady Suresh Nayak.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi on Monday, he said that elections on December 10 will be conducted for two seats of the constituency.

The BJP has 3,708 votes which is enough to win one seat. Of its votes, 2,136 votes are in Dakshina Kannada and 1,572 are in Udupi. The party’s second candidate might fall short of votes to win another seat.

The incumbent member of the council and Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary is likely to be the party candidate, he said.

“We want to make sure that the additional votes in the party's kitty will not be cast on any other independent candidate. Our candidate should win the seat with highest margin,” he said adding that there is no question of supporting independent candidates.

Mr. Nayak said that the party will conduct ‘Jana Swaraj’ convention at Udupi Town Hall on November 19 at 11 a.m.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa and others will participate in it.

Meanwhile, addressing presspersons in Mangaluru, president of Dakshina Kannada unit of the BJP Sudarshan Moodbidri said that a total of 3,557 gram panchayat and urban local body members are eligible to vote in Dakshina Kannada.

Mr. Moodbidri said that the party has nominated two senior party workers for each gram panchayat as in-charge to ensure the victory of party candidate.