BJP will make big impact in Tamil Nadu in 2024, 2026 elections, says K. Annamalai

February 27, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai said that the party will make a ‘big impact’ in Tamil Nadu in the 2024 parliamentary election and the 2026 Assembly elections.

Speaking to mediapersons in Udupi on February 27, he said, “The BJP is on an accelerated growth phase in Tamil Nadu. People of Tamil Nadu will send more Members of Parliament from the BJP in next year’s parliamentary elections.”

Mr. Annamalai, who is the BJP co-in-charge for the coming Assembly elections in Karnataka, was in Udupi to launch ‘pragathi rathyatras’ of the party in five Assembly segments in Udupi district.

The former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who had served as the Superintendent of Police of Udupi district, said that the BJP is being strengthened from the grassroots level in Tamil Nadu.

Referring to the murder of a soldier, allegedly by a DMK councillor in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district recently, he said that the DMK government lacked morality. “The DMK does not know the basics... that it should respect soldiers. The BJP will hand over ₹10 lakh to the soldier’s family,” he said adding that the BJP took up the issue on behalf of soldiers and other people.