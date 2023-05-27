BJP will launch Statewide protest if Congress does not implement guarantees in a month, says Kateel

May 27, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

State president of the BJP Nalin Kumar Kateel said here on Saturday that the party will launch a Statewide protest if the Congress government does not implement the five guarantees announced by it, within a month.

Addressing presspersons, he said that BJP will work out the modalities of the protest later.

He said during the campaign for the elections Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had promised that the guarantees will be implemented within 24 hours of coming to power. But now the government has issued only an order stating that the guarantees will be implemented without going into the details. And in reality the guarantees have not come into effect. Now the Congress leaders are speaking on conditions to be applied to avail the guarantees, he said.

Mr. Kateel said that he is not confident of the Congress completing its five-year term in Karnataka.

Accusing the Congress government of resorting to hate politics, Mr. Kateel, MP from Dakshina Kannada, said that if it continued the same against BJP MLAs, the party will not keep quiet.

Referring to the formation of the State Cabinet, he said that it is sad that no ministerial berth has been allocated to Congress MLAs of Dakshina Kannada.

“The BJP MLAs in Dakshina Kannada will support the government in all its development works. We will not oppose comprehensive development of the district for the sake of opposing it.”

Mr. Kateel said that the BJP MLAs will focus on completing all the pending works related to highways, construction of vented dams, multi-village drinking water supply schemes. The party will continue to fight against sand mafia, land mafia, and other illegal activities, he said.

Asked about the humiliating defeat of the BJP in Puttur Assembly constituency where it was relegated to the third position in the Assembly election Mr. Kateel said that the party will introspect and review why it happened. “We will rectify our mistakes and win the Puttur seat in the next Assembly election,” he said, adding that all the differences within the party will be sorted out and everyone will be taken into confidence to win the next Assembly elections.

Referring to a banner displayed near the KSRTC bus stand in Puttur showing Mr. Kateel and former Union Minister D. V. Sadananda Gowda in poor light and the subsequent police atrocity on a youth arrested in connection with the same, the BJP president said that he condemned the atrocity when it came to light. It was the Puttur City Municipality Commissioner who had filed a police complaint against the display of the banner and not the BJP. Due to some misconception some of the BJP workers are holding him (Mr. Kateel) responsible for the police atrocity.

Mr. Kateel said that he accepted criticisms. All have the right to criticise. “I have not reacted to them,” he said.

