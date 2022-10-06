BJP will discuss Assembly election strategy in State Executive, says Kateel

Nalin Kumar Kateel | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The State Executive of the BJP in its meeting in Bengaluru on Friday will discuss in detail on facing next year’s Assembly election in Karnataka among other matters, according to president of the State unit of the party Nalin Kumar Kateel.

In an informal chat with presspersons here on Thursday, Mr. Kateel said that the Executive will also review the performance of the State government and discuss reaching the achievements of the government to the people.

He said that the party will now make preliminary preparations and chalk out strategies for facing the election. The process of selecting candidates will begin after January, 2023.

Mr. Kateel said that the ‘Bharat Jodo’ padayatra or the unity march of the Congress has failed to get the expected response from people. The factionalism in the State unit of the Congress which was so far invisible has come to the fore during the padayatra. The Congress high command might have to resort to ‘Congress jodo’ before the end of the padayatra to join the two factions – one led by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and another led by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shiva Kumar.

The Congress has forced its MLAs to hire people for the padayatra to showcase strength, he alleged.

“The Congress is doing padayatra as an atonement for the sins it has committed in the past by dividing the country,” he said.

Mr. Kateel said that the BJP will not plan any counter strategy to the unity march of the Congress. “We will go the elections with the agenda of development highlighting the achievements of the Union government led by Narendra Modi and the State government led by former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and present Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai,” he said.

The BJP will win 150 seats in the coming Assembly elections on its own strength, Mr. Kateel, who is also the Member of Parliament, Dakshina Kannada, said.