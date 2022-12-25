‘BJP will bring in Uniform Civil Code if re-elected to power’

December 25, 2022 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

The State general secretary (Organisation) of the BJP Rajesh G.V. said on Sunday that if the BJP is re-elected to power in next year’s Assembly election, it will bring in Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the State.

Addressing the party workers at the ‘booth sangama’ organised by the party at the MGM ground in Udupi as part of Atal Utsava held to celebrate the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he asked the booth level workers to strive hard to ensure that the party won more seats in the election.

Mr. Rajesh said that there should be equal law for every citizen in the country.

It may be mentioned here that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai recently said that serious discussions were going on for implementing UCC in Karnataka. He had also said that he is gathering information regarding developments in various States and what the Constitution says vis-à-vis the UCC, and any decision on implementing it in Karnataka will be taken after going through them. He had made it clear that no Bill on UCC will be implemented at the ongoing session of the Assembly at Belagavi.

Mr. Rajesh said in Udupi on Sunday that after B.S. Yediyurappa became the Chief Minister in 2019, he ensured that 40 lakh farmers were enrolled for Kisan Samman scheme of the Union government. Earlier, when Siddaramaiah and H.D. Kumaraswamy led the government, only 17 lakh farmers were getting the benefit of the scheme, he claimed.

Mr. Rajesh said that as part of ‘booth vijay’ campaign of the party from January 2 to 12, the party workers should engage in party strengthening activities at the booth level.

Speaking on the occasion, State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel exuded confidence that the party will win 150 seats in the next Assembly election. The ‘booth sangama’ event held in Udupi was a model to the entire State and the nation in strengthening the party at the base level, he said.