BJP, VHP object to showcause notices on externment to Bajrang Dal activists in Dakshina Kannada

November 21, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

Showcause notices on externment issued by the Dakshina Kannada district administration against four Bajrang Dal activists, who were among 19 persons served with the notices, have upset the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which have accused the State government of targeting right-wing activists.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth told The Hindu that the showcause notices have been issued against those persons, irrespective of their religion, who were found continuing with criminal activities, namely murder, attempt to murder and moral policing and causing communal unrest in the district this year.

“This is part of the routine procedure done as part of maintaining law and order,” Mr. Ryshyanth said. The showcause notice has been issued by the Assistant Commissioners of Mangaluru and Puttur sub-divisions under Section 55 of the Karnataka Police Act.

The notices were issued by the Assistant Commissioner, Puttur sub-division, on November 10 to Bajarang Dal activists Prajwal, Dinesh, Pradeep, and Nishant. They were arrested on the charge of assaulting a Muslim youth for accompanying a Hindu girl, his college mate, to a juice shop in Puttur on May 2. They were accused of offences namely Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon), 365 (kidnapping), 504 (intentional insult), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

In the notice, the Assistant Commissioner of Puttur said the Puttur Assistant Superintendent of Police and the Puttur Town Inspector have sought externment of the four persons to Bagalkot Town police limits to prevent them from indulging in further acts that disturb peace in Dakshina Kannada. These four have been asked to appear before the Assistant Commissioner on Wednesday and submit their reply.

Activists of the VHP and the Bajrang Dal recently staged protests in Puttur and Sullia against the action of the Puttur Assistant Commissioner.

In a statement on Monday, VHP’s Mangaluru division joint secretary Sharan Pumpwell said it was wrong on the part of the State government to project the four activists as rowdies as they are accused only in one criminal case in Puttur.

Calling the action of the district administration as an act to tie down right-wing activists, Basavanagouda Patil Yatnal, Vijayapura MLA, in a post on X, asked activists to legally fight against the move.

He called upon the State government to stop taking vindictive action against right-wing activists.