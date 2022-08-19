BJP, VHP demand tough action against SDPI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dakshina Kannada district unit of Bharatiya Janata Party and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad have demanded tough action by the State government against Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) for what they said defaming freedom fighter Veer Savarkar and creating unrest in the State over his portrait.

In a statement here on Tuesday, district BJP president Sudarshan Moodbidri said that fundamentalists have continued to defame Savarkar and belittle his contribution to the freedom struggle. The Congress, he said, is continuing with its minority appeasement politics and is speaking ill about Savarkar.

The SDPI, he said, has shown its true face by trying to tear down portraits of Savarkar in Shivamogga and in Gurupura in Mangaluru. The SDPI is continuing with its fundamentalist policy and is trying to create unrest by igniting religious passion. The State government should rein in the SDPI, he said.

In a press conference, VHP divisional secretary Deviprasad Shetty urged the government to ban the SDPI. Mr. Shetty said that the VHP will carry out a campaign on the social media to exert pressure on the government to take action against the SDPI. The VHP activists will continue to display portraits of Savarkar and other freedom fighters in different parts of the State, he added.