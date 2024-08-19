ADVERTISEMENT

BJP urges Police Commissioner to file suo motu case against MLC

Published - August 19, 2024 08:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leaders submitting a memorandum to Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal in Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The BJP on Monday urged the Mangaluru Police Commissioner to book a suo motu case against Ivan D’Souza, MLC, for, what the party said, making a provocative speech demeaning the position of Governor Thawarchand Gehlot and prompting people to raise a coup against the Governor.

In a memorandum submitted to the Commissioner, president of Dakshina Kannada unit of the BJP Satish Kumpala said that during a protest against the Governor in Mangaluru on Monday, the MLC said that the Congress will launch a Bangladesh-type agitation against the Governor if he did not vacate the office or if the Union government did not recall him.

Mr. Kumpala said that by referring to a “Bangladesh-type agitation”, the MLC provoked people to raise a banner of revolt against the Governor. The MLC has also mentioned that the Congress will make the Governor flee the State. Thus the MLC has sent a wrong message to people. His provocative speech has resulted in stones being pelted at a private city bus at Lalbagh and damage to public property.

The MLC has created a fear psychosis among people and has hatched a conspiracy for making people revolt in the State, the BJP alleged.

Mr. Kumpala said that the MLC has given an anti-Constitutional statement.

The BJP district president said that Mr. Gehlot represents the Dalit community. Since the MLC has demeaned the position of Governor, he should also be booked under Section 152 of BNS.

He said that the BJP also condemned the police for registering a minor case relating to pelting stones at the city bus.

The memorandum was submitted to Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal by MLAs D. Vedavyasa Kamath and Y. Bharat Shetty, and Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur, among others.

Meanwhile, the Police Commissioner told reporters that he will seek legal opinion on taking legal action against the MLC on the basis of memorandum submitted by the BJP.

