BJP to support demand to name Surathkal Junction after Savarkar

BJP Dakshina Kannada unit president Sudharshan Moodbidri said here on Monday that the party will support the demand made by Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharat Shetty to name Surathkal Junction after Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

To a question at a press conference here on the growing opposition to name the traffic circle after Veer Savarkar, he said that Savarkar was a well-known freedom fighter. He underwent the most rigorous punishment at Kala Pani or the Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for his fight against the British rule. He was involved in the nationalist movement. The BJP also stresses on nationalist values and agenda. What is wrong in naming the traffic circle after Veer Savarkar, he asked.

Mr. Moodbidri said that those who are opposing Savarkar have not read India’s history properly. They have not understood the role of Savarkar in the freedom movement. It is not correct to oppose the move to name the traffic circle after Savarkar.

He said that many road junctions, circles and roads in the country have been named after foreigners and invaders who have not contributed anything to the welfare of the country. Those who are opposing naming the junction after Savarkar are not raising any voice against such names.

Mr. Moodbidri said that many roads and circles in the city have been named after local leaders or those who have made significant contribution to the region. This tradition can also continue.

It may be mentioned here that the MLA [Mr. Bharat Shetty] had recently written to the corporation requesting it to name Surathkal Junction after Veer Savarkar. The council of the corporation in its meeting last month referred the matter to the Standing Committee on Town Planning and Improvement to take a decision in the matter. The council is yet to take any decision on naming the junction as the committee’s decision is awaited.