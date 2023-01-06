ADVERTISEMENT

BJP to organise ‘Matru Sangama’ in Brahmavar tomorrow

January 06, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP’s Udupi unit will organise ‘Matru Sangama’ programme at Shamili Hall, Brahmavar, on Sunday, Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Udupi, Mr. Bhat said that as many 5,000 women will participate in it. Tejaswini Gowda, MLC, will inaugurate the event at 9.30 am. State BJP Mahila Morcha president Geetha Vivekananda will be the chief guest.

The ‘Yuva Sangama’ planned this month earlier has been postponed and it is likely to be held in March second week as college students who are voters are busy due to university examination. A drawing competition will be held in four categories for school children on the same day, he said.

The competition will be held in four categories- LKG to class 1, class 2 to class 4, class 5 to class 7, class 8 to class X. The cash prizes of ₹6,000 (first prize), ₹4,000 (second prize), and ₹2,000 (third prize) will be given for first two age categories of students. ₹8,000 (first prize), ₹6,000 (second prize), and ₹4,000 (third prize) will be awarded to winners in the third age category students (class 5 to class 7). In the last category, (class 8 to class X) cash prize will carry a purse of ₹10,000 (first prize), ₹8,000 (second prize), ₹6,000 (third prize).

In addition, 10 more students in each category will get consolation prizes in the form of cash reward. All student participants will get a gift hamper and a certificate, the MLA said.

