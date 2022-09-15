BJP to observe ‘services fortnight’ in Udupi from tomorrow

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
September 15, 2022 23:25 IST

Udupi district unit of the BJP will observe ‘seva pakshika’ under which various service activities will be organised across the district from September 17 to October 2, according to the spokesperson of the unit K. Raghavendra Kini.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi on Thursday, he said that the activities will include blood donation camp, planting saplings, distribution of bags to school children, cleaning drive and organising khadi utsav, among others. The activities will be organised at all booth levels to coincide with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday celebration on September 17.

He said that the activities will also coincide the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, leader of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, on September 25, that of Lal Bahadur Shastri and Mahatma Gandhi on October 2.

The party will also conduct outreach programmes by way of conducting meetings of the beneficiaries of various schemes of the Union government. A book exhibition will also be held and a book titled ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’ will be extensively publicised.

Mr. Kini said that Vocal for Local campaign will also be conducted during the service activities. Six model anganwadi centres will be readied in six ‘mandalas’ across the district to showcase how a model anganwadi center should look like.

