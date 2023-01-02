BJP to launch ‘Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan’ in Karnataka on Jan. 21

January 02, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

President of Karnataka unit of BJP Nalin Kumar Kateel said here on Monday, January 2, that the party will launch ‘Vijaya Sankalp Abhiyan’ in Karnataka on January 21 and will continue till January 29 to face the coming Assembly election.

Addressing the party workers at the launch of “booth Vijay Abhiyan”, which will go on till January 12, to activate the booth level workers to prepare for the elections, he said that the party workers will contact the houses and distribute hand outs explaining the achievements of the State and Union governments during the ‘Vijay Sankalp’ campaign. The party stickers will be pasted on houses during the campaign. In addition, the party workers will ensure at least five graffiti in each of the booths. At least 16 lakh graffiti will be in place in the State during the campaign.

Mr. Kateel said that the party has aimed at enrolling 50 lakh new members to the party during ‘Vijaya Sankalp’. Dakshina Kannada unit of the party should enroll at least one lakh new members during the campaign.

He said that the party workers will contact the beneficiaries of government schemes during the period and explain them about the achievements of the government. New would-be beneficiaries will be identified during the period.

Mr. Kateel said that the BJP should be re-elected to power in the State for brining a “reformation”.

Taking on the Congress, he said that once it projected the BJP as the party of only elites and urbanities. But the BJP has grown as the party of all. “It is a Sarva Vyapi and Sarva Sparsha (all pervading and accessible by all) party,” he said.

The State president said that the Congress leaders — M. Mallikarjuna Kharge, D.K. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah – are day dreaming of becoming the Chief Minister and are vying each other to the post thinking that the Congress will return to power. “But after touring the State, I am confident that the BJP will win at least 150 seats in the election,” he said.

Mr. Kateel exuded confidence that the party will win all eight Assembly seats in Dakshina Kannada. U.T. Khader, Mangaluru MLA, will be defeated this time, he said adding that the Congress has no Hindus left to work at the booth level to work for it.