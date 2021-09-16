BJP to launch Seva and Samarpan drive today

It is to mark the Prime Minister’s birthday and celebrate his 20-year public service

The BJP will launch a 20-day Seva and Samarpan drive in the State on Friday to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to celebrate his two decades of public service after he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, chief spokesperson of the BJP’s State unit Ganesh Karnik said that various activities, including cleaning of rivers at 71 places in the State, have been planned during the period.

The party will organise health check-up camps in districts, distribute fruits in hospitals and old age homes and to slum dwellers during the period. Physically disabled persons will be given aids and equipment. Rations will be distributed to poor in each booth. The Yuva Morcha will organise blood donation camps.

The party has also asked its booth workers to send five crore postcards, from across the country, to Mr. Modi saying that they are committing themselves to public service and congratulating the Prime Minister for the welfare schemes taken up.

As part of the drive, the party workers will carry out a large scale cleanliness drive on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, and people will be encouraged to use Khadi and local products, he said.

The party has also asked workers to publicise the auction of gifts received by Mr. Modi.

The auction will be held on pmmemontos.gov.in. and will start on Friday. Funds generated through the auction will be widely used in Namami Gange project, he said.