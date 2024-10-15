BJP to hold mega protest in Hubballi on October 25, says Vijayendra

The BJP will hold a mega protest in Hubballi on October 25 against the recent decision of the State government to withdraw the case against group of persons accused of throwing stones at a police station in Old Hubballi in 2022, said BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra in Bantwal on Tuesday, October 15.

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Vijayendra said it was sad that the State Cabinet approved the recommendation of Cabinet sub-committee to withdraw 43 criminal cases, including the case of rioting in front of Old Hubballi police station. The rioting case was a serious one was being investigated by the National Investigation Agency.

The BJP has condemned this action of the State government that the party says was done to appease a section of society. Sadly the government has failed to make distinction between patriots and anti-national elements. The BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) will jointly hold the protest in Hubballi on October 25, he said.

Referring to controversies related to MUDA site allotment, misappropriation of Valmiki Corporation funds and allotment of civic amenity site to a Trust in which Mallikarjun Kharge and his family members are trustees, the BJP State Chief said the party has decided to approach President Draupadi Murmu and seek the dismissal of the Congress government in Karnataka.

Mr. Vijayendra said BJP high command is yet to finalise candidature for bypolls to Channapatna Assembly constituency, that will be held on November 13. The bypoll was result of Union Minister for Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy getting elected as MP from Mandya. The party is aware of claims made by C.P. Yogeshwar and Mr. Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil, he said.

Pointing to statement of Congress MLA Raju Kage criticising the government for not giving funds for development works, Mr. Vijayendra said Congress government has emptied the exchequer for implementation of five guarantee schemes. There are no new schemes and there is zero development by the government, which is mired in corruption, he added.

