BJP to hold its State unit office-bearers meeting in Udupi on May 10

Road map to be prepared to win more seats in the next Assembly elections

The BJP will hold a meeting of its State unit office-bearers in Udupi on May 10 to discuss organisational strategies and prepare a road map to win the next Assembly elections in the State, according to K. Udaya Kumar Shetty, State executive committee member of the party.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi on Friday, he said that State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel would inaugurate the meeting at Madhava Krishna Sabha Bhavana of Hotel Kidiyoor at 10 a.m. In all, 77 invitees, including Minister for Higher Education C. N. Ashwath Narayan, national general secretary of the party C.T. Ravi, Members of Parliament Pratap Simha and Tejaswi Surya, would participate, he said.

Claiming that many leaders from the Congress were ready to join the BJP, Mr. Shetty added that the party was gearing up to increase its tally in the Assembly in the coming elections.

Asked about rumours on the former Congress Minister and former Udupi MLA Pramod Madhwaraj joining the BJP, Udupi district BJP president Kuyiladi Suresh Nayak said the district committee had already sent its observation to the State committee. The State unit would take a final call based on the observations of the district unit, he said.

Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat said that a convention of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes people from Udupi Assembly constituency would be held at Ammanni Ramanna Shetty Hall in Udupi at 3.45 p.m. on May 10.

He said that many SC/ST people were facing problems to build houses on their own land due to restrictions from the Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prohibition of Transfer of Certain Lands) Act. This issue would be discussed and a resolution passed and sent to the Revenue Minister to take suitable decision on the matter, the MLA said.