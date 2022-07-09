BJP to hold free health and eye check-up camp at Ambalapady on July 10

Special Correspondent July 09, 2022 23:35 IST

Special Correspondent July 09, 2022 23:35 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to organise a free health check-up, eye check-up and spectacles distribution camp to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and 8 years of Narendra Modi administration at Ambalapady in Udupi on July 10.

A release here said that BJP Udupi Mahanagara, BJP Maha Shakti Kendra Ambalapady-Kadekar and BJP Ambalapady will organise the event in association with the health and family welfare department. During the camp, free booster COVID-19 dose for people aged above 60 years and registration for Ayushman Bharath and Shram cards will be arranged.

City BJP President would inaugurate the programme at 9.30 a.m. at the Vasantha Mantapa, behind Union Bank, in Ambalapady. The district Surveillance unit, district NCD unit, Prasad Netralaya, Netrajyothi Charitable Trust and others have joined hands in the initiative. BJP Mangaluru Division in-charge K. Uday Kumar Shetty, BJP Backward Classes Morcha National General Secretary Yashpal Suvarna, Udupi CMC President Sumithra R. Nayak, Udupi Urban Development Authority Chairman Manohar S. Kalmadi and others will attend the programme.