BJP to create 2,400 graffiti on private properties during Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan in Mangaluru City South, says MLA

January 20, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, said here on Friday that the BJP will write 2,400 graffiti of the party on private properties during the Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan of the party under Mangaluru City South Assembly constituency from January 21 to 29.

Addressing presspersons, the MLA said that the abhiyan of the constituency will be launched at Kannagudde in Alape North Ward at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The constituency has 244 booths.

He said that the graffiti of the party will be written at minimum of 10 places under a booth with the consent of the owner of the private property. The ward and booth level meetings of beneficiaries of government welfare schemes will be held during the abhiyan. There are 55,000 beneficiaries in the constituency. In addition, handouts describing the achievements of the government and the welfare schemes launched will be distributed. The party workers will also visit houses during the campaign.

Referring to the Booth Vijay Abhiyan launched by the party recently he said that the campaign has been completed in 233 booths of 244 booths under the constituency. The particular abhiyan will be completed in the remaining booths in the next week.

Mr. Kamath said that 6,000 flags of the party were hoisted in front of the houses of supporters of the party and 4,705 page pramukhs were appointed during the campaign. Each page pramukh is in-charge of 60 voters, covering 18 houses to 22 houses, to convince them to support the party in the coming Assembly election. A WhatsApp group has been formed in each booth to reach out to voters. As many as 4,667 workers of the party had involved themselves in this campaign.

The constituency has about 75,000 houses, he said.

The president of Mangaluru City South unit of the party Vijaya Kumar Shetty was present.