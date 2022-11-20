BJP State Yuva Morcha executive committee meeting in Manipal on November 22

November 20, 2022 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

The BJP’s State Yuva Morcha will hold its executive committee meeting in Manipal on November 22.

BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya, State BJP Yuva Morcha president Sandeep Kumar and Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar will participate in the programme, which will be held at Hotel Country Inn, Manipal at 10 am, according to Vikhyath Shetty, president, Udupi district Yuva Morcha.

He told presspersons in Udupi on November 19 that the office bearers’ meeting of the State Yuva Morcha will be held in the same venue on November 21 at 6 pm.

Presidents of all 39 units of State Yuva Morcha will participate in the meeting. In all, 163 party leaders will participate. Mr. Surya will inaugurate the meeting which will be presided over by Mr. Kumar.

Mr. Shetty said a motor bike rally will be taken out from Jodukatte in Udupi to Rajathadri on November 22 at 9 am to accord a grand welcome to Mr. Surya and Mr. Kumar.

Udupi district in-charge minister S Angara, Minister for Social and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary will be among those who will participate in the inaugural session.