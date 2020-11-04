BJP starts Pancharatna panels

Moving forward from the Page Pramukh concept, the State unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has started creating five-member Pancharatna committees at every gram panchayat to effectively campaign in the forthcoming elections to the gram panchayat, the taluk panchayat and the zilla panchayat elections, said party’s State general secretary Mahesh Tenginkai here on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Tenginkai said that this five-member committee comprising a representative each from booth samiti, woman and OBC and a booth-level assistant, will be set up at the booth level. This samiti will coordinate with aspirants, sort out differences and campaign for the victory of party candidates. “This is a structural change being brought to diversify the functioning of the party and have more party supporters at the grassroots,” he said.

Mr. Tenginkai said that the Pancharatna committee will be involved in selecting one Page Pramukh each for 30 voters and creation of an 11-member booth samiti. The Shaktikendra representative will be closely working with the Pancharatna committees and the booth-level samitis. “Mr. (Nalin Kumar) Kateel is bringing in his organisational experience for broad basing the party campaign mechanism,” he said.

As many 16 district units of the party have already formed Pacharatna committees and the remaining 11 units are in the process of forming them, he said. Party’s State Executive meeting on November 5 will deliberate on Pancharatna committees, he added.