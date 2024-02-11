BJP starts campaign to reach out to SHG members in Dakshina Kannada

February 11, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

In continuation of activities in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday, February 11, started a campaign to reach out to members of self-help groups (SHGs) in Dakshina Kannada and make them aware of the benefits SHGs are getting from the Central government.

With the new campaign called “Shakti Vandana Abhiyan”, the BJP wants to reach out to over 25 lakh members in 2.67 lakh SHGs associated with National Urban Livelihood and National Rural Livelihood Missions in Karnataka. “Our party workers have been closely working with SHGs for over several years. Through this campaign we will make the members aware of schemes brought by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also help them in making use of the schemes,” Dakshin Kannada District BJP president Satish Kumpala told reporters in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Former Mayor and District Shakti Vandana Abhiyan convenor Premanand Shetty said groups have been formed at the District, Assembly, Block, and Booth levels. These groups will make SHG members aware of revolving funds and other grants meant for SHGs. These groups will ensure SHGs get necessary grants from the Centre and also make sure all personnel working under the SHGs are paid the required remuneration.

As part of the campaign, there will be felicitation of community resource persons and village resource persons associated with SHGs. There will be interactions between party workers and members of Non-Government organisations associated with SHGs. The campaign will go on till February 23 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with select SHG members, Mr. Shetty said.

Dedication

Earlier, inaugurating the district-level Shakti Vandana Abhiyan, Mr. Kumpala asked party workers to sincerely comply with the tasks given by the party in the run up to Lok Sabha elections.

“You have been given task under ‘Gode baraha’ (wall writing), ‘Vikasit Bharat’ and ‘Shakti Vandana’ campaigns. Do the work given to you with dedication to ensure Narendra Modi becomes Prime Minister for the third time. We should make sure our candidates wins by a margin of over 3 lakh in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

District BJP Mahila Morcha president Manjula Rao, District General Secretaries Kishore Kumar and Yatish, and Party’s Convenor for Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency Nitin Kumar, took part in the programme.