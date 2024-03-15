ADVERTISEMENT

BJP starts campaign to collect public suggestions for party’s manifesto

March 15, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada district convenor of BJP Manifesto Committee, Shantharam Shetty says ‘Sankalpa Pettige’ boxes will be kept at public places where people can drop in their suggestions

The Hindu Bureau

BJP Dakshina Kannada unit in Mangaluru on Friday, March 15, started the month-long campaign to collect public suggestions for its election manifesto. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Bharatiya Janata Party began its month-long campaign on Friday, March 15, in Mangaluru, to collect suggestions from the public for the State and nation’s progress, that will be included in the party’s manifesto for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Talking to reporters, Dakshina Kannada district convenor of BJP Manifesto Committee, Shantharam Shetty said “Sankalpa Pettige” boxes will be kept at public places where people can drop in their suggestions. These boxes will also be on the two LED vehicles of the party, which will be moving across Dakshina Kannada displaying videos of development initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

People can also post their suggestions by accessing the Namo app. People can also give missed calls to 9090902024 for the purpose. “The suggestions can be of local, State, and national interest. Accordingly, the party will collate it and include it in appropriate manifestos,” Mr. Shetty said.

The formal inauguration of the campaign in Dakshina Kannada was done at a hotel in the city where some advocates dropped some suggestions in the box. D. Vedavyas Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, and BJP candidate for Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency Brijesh Chowta were present.

