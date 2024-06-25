BJP seeks hike in incentive to dairy farmers, to stage protest in Udupi on June 26

The BJP Yuva Morcha will stage a protest in Udupi on Wednesday seeking a hike of ₹10 per litre in incentive to dairy farmers, according to Udupi unit president Kamalaksha Hebbar.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi on Monday, he said that the protest will be in front of the office of Deputy Commissioner at 10.30 a.m.

He said that the State government is yet to release over ₹900 crore to dairy farmers in the State as incentive.

Mr. Hebbar said that the State government increasing sales tax in diesel and petrol has hit farmers hard and that the government should roll back the hike.

He said that the government should distribute paddy seeds to farmers at subsidised rates. The morcha also said that the government should open a full-fledged agriculture college in Udupi district, he added.