BJP retains Udupi-Chikkamagaluru seat as Kota Srinivas Poojary registers victory with over 2.59 lakh vote margin

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was able to retain the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency with its candidate Kota Srinivas Poojary polling 7,32,234 votes against K. Jayaprakash Hegde of the Congress, who polled 4,73,059 votes, in the elections held to 18th Lok Sabha.

ADVERTISEMENT

The winning margin was 2,59,175 votes while Mr. Poojary polled 59.56% votes of the total votes polled (12,29,418). Incumbent Shobha Karandlaje, who secured 7,18,916 votes (62.43%) out of 11,51,012 total votes polled, had won with a margin of 3,49,599 votes in the 2019 elections.

Mr. Poojary, presently the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, fought a stiff battle against former Minister Mr. Hegde. While four Assembly constituencies in Udupi district, Kundapura, Udupi, Kaup and Karkala, had BJP MLAs, the four in Chikkamagaluru district, Sringeri, Mudigere, Chikkamagaluru and Tarikere, had Congress MLAs. When the constituency went for polls on April 26, 77.15% of the 15,72,958 electorate exercised their franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP initially broke the stronghold of the Congress in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituencies in the 1998 Lok Sabha elections when the late I.M. Jayarama Shetty and late D.C. Sreekantappa respectively were elected. In the 1999 LS elections however, Congress’ Vinay Kumar Sorake wrested Udupi from the BJP. Again in 2004, BJP’s Manorama Madhwaraj got elected from Udupi.

After the delimitation exercise in 2008, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru elected BJP candidates consecutively, except in the 2012 byelections when K. Jayaprakash Hegde of the Congress was elected. Shobha Karandlaje was elected twice in the 2014 and 2019 elections. The BJP was forced to replace her with Mr. Poojary owing to strong anti-incumbency factor in the 2024 polls.

In the 2009 elections, D.V. Sadananda Gowda, who polled 4,01,441 votes, defeated Mr. Hegde of the Congress who got 3,74,423 votes. Shobha Karandlaje, who secured 5,81,168 votes in the 2014 LS elections, defeated Mr. Hegde of the Congress, who secured 3,99,525. Ms. Karandlaje won the elections again in 2019 by polling 7,17,482 votes (62.43%) against Pramod Madhwaraj of the JD(S), who got 3,68,932 votes.

The counting of votes was done at St. Cecily’s Educational Institutions campus at Brahmagiri in Udupi city under the supervision of election observer Hitesh K. Koya, Udupi Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer K. Vidyakumari and other senior officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.