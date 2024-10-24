The BJP has retained its seat in the by-election to the Karnataka Legislative Council from Dakshina Kannada Local Authorities’ constituency, which also covers Udupi district.

The by-election to the dual member constituency was held on October 21. There were four candidates in the fray. The counting of votes was done on October 24.

In the result declared by the Returning Officer and the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada M. P. Mullai Muhilan, the BJP candidate Kishore B. R. (Kishore Kumar Puttur), who bagged 3,655 votes, was declared the winner.

Raju Poojary of the Congress secured 1, 958 votes, Anwar Sadath Bajathur of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) polled 195 votes, and Dinakar Ullal, an independent candidate, secured nine votes.

There were a total 6,032 electors. Of total 5,907 votes polled in 392 polling stations, 90 votes were declared invalid.

Who is Kishore?

Mr. Kishore is one of the general secretaries of Dakshina Kannada unit of the BJP.

Born on May 2, 1979, Mr. Kishore is a resident of Botyadi House in Puttur, Dakshina Kannada district. He belongs to the Bhandari community (or Savitha Samaja).

He holds a post-graduate degree in Political Science. He has been an active member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh from a very young age. He was active in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishat and was the Mangaluru division co-convener of the Bajrang Dal before becoming BJP Dakshina Kannada district Yuva Morcha president and later State vice-president.

Seat vacated by Kota Srinivas Poojary

The by-election was held to the seat vacated by Kota Srinivas Poojary, who was elected as the Lok Sabha member from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency this year.

The vacancy was created on June 15, following Mr. Poojary’s resignation from the Council. His term in the Council was to end on January 5, 2028.

Last regular election

In the last regular election held to the Council from the same constituency in December 2021, Manjunath Bhandary from the Congress, who is now a Working President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, was elected to the Council with Mr. Poojary.

While Mr. Poojary secured 3,672 votes, Mr. Bhandary polled 2,079, and the third candidate Shafi Bellare of the SDPI secured 204 votes. Of 6,011 total votes polled, 56 votes were declared invalid.

Two GPs boycott polls

It may be mentioned here that all 32 members of two gram panchayats in Udupi did not vote in the by-election to register their protest against any move of the government to bring their villages under the purview of implementing the recommendations of the Kasturirangan Committee Report on the Western Ghats.

All 18 members — nine men and an equal number of women — of Jadkal Gram Panchayat in Byndoor taluk, and all 14 members — seven men and seven women — of Keradi Gram Panchayat in Kundapur taluk dis not vote.

In Chittor Gram Panchayat in Kundapur taluk, only two members of a total eight members voted.