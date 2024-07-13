BJP protests condemning FIR against Bharath Shetty

The Bharatiya Janata Party workers, including Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly R. Ashok, on Saturday, July 13, carried out a protest against the booking of a criminal case against Y. Bharath Shetty, Mangaluru City North MLA, for the latter’s recent alleged provocative speech against Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the protest, Mr. Shetty, accompanied by Mr. Ashok and other BJP leaders, marched to the local Kavoor police station where his statement in connection with the case was recorded. The Kavoor police had booked the case under Section 353 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on July 10 and issued notice to the MLA asking the latter to appear before the investigation officer.

Speaking at the protest meeting at Kavoor junction, Mr. Ashok said the BJP will not be bogged down by the intimidatory tactics of the Congress government and it will stand strongly by BJP MLAs and other activists for the cause of Hindutva.

ADVERTISEMENT

Defending Mr. Shetty, Mr. Ashok said the MLA did not say anything wrong during the recent protest held by BJP Yuva Morcha against anti-Hindu statements made by Rahul Gandhi in the parliament. “It is a normal outburst of anguish and is shocking to see the government forcing the police to book the MLA,” he said.

Mr. Ashok said the Congress government is caught in the MUDA and Vamiki Corporation scams and its days were numbered.

BJP State general secretary and Karkala MLA V. Sunil Kumar said if Congress does not stop criticising Hindus, their leaders will be facing black flag demonstrations. The BJP will strongly take up the issue of booking criminal cases against BJP MLAs in the ensuing Legislature Session.

Claiming that he did not say anything derogatory against Rahul Gandhi, Mr. Shetty said he only said Mr. Gandhi might be slapped for his derogatory references to Hindus. Far more derogatory statements were made by Congress and other party leaders against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party is silent on it.

Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MP, and District BJP president Satish Kumpala also spoke. D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, U. Rajesh Naik, Bantwal MLA, Harish Poonja, Belthangady MLA, Umanath Kotian, Moodbidri MLA, Bhagirathi Murulya, Sullia MLA, and Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur participated in the protest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.