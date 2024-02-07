BJP protests against State government for not releasing incentive due to dairy farmers

February 07, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

Demanding that the State government release incentive due to dairy farmers in the State, the BJP alleged on Wednesday that milk production in Karnataka had come down by about 10,000 litres a day.

Speaking at a protest organised by the party in front of the mini Vidhana Soudha here seeking release of the incentive, Satish Kumpala, president, Dakshina Kannada unit of the BJP, claimed that the State was producing between 80 lakh litres and 85 lakh litres of milk a day. Now it has come down by 10,000 litres a day.

He said that when B.S. Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister the BJP had introduced several pro-farmer schemes, including adding ₹4,000 per beneficiary as the State’s share in addition to the Union government’s relief of ₹6,000 per farmer under Prime Minister’s Kisan Samman Yojana. But after the Congress came to power it withdrew the State’s share of ₹4,000. It is an anti-farmer stand, Mr. Kumpala said.

The BJP leader said that the cattle are facing dearth of fodder in the State. The State government has not released enough drought relief to farmers. Hence farmers are in trouble.

He alleged that women are not getting ₹2,000 per month under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, one among the five guarantee schemes, regularly. Power tariff had gone up by four times. Students have not got incentive under Vidya Nidhi scheme. Anganwadis and ASHAs are not getting their honorarium timely.

Sudarshan Moodbidri, former president of the district unit of the party, said that constructions of goushalas (shelter for cattle) in the State have come to a standstill.

Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur also spoke.