BJP MLC demands Priyank Kharge's resignation alleging nepotism in Karnataka

Published - August 28, 2024 02:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

A complaint has been filed by Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of BJP MLC K. Pratapsimha Nayak | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

BJP MLC Pratapsimha Nayak said Panchayatraj and IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge should resign following allegation of nepotism in allotment of a civic amenity (CA) site to Siddhartha Vihar Trust of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other family members.

Talking to reporters in Mangaluru on August 28, Mr. Nayak said similar to the demand for resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is mired in a controversy over allotment of 14 sites of Mysuru Urban Development Authority to his wife, Mr. Kharge too should resign as minister for allegedly influencing the government in allotment of CA site to the trust in which he, his brother Rahul and father are members.

Mr. Nayak said it takes months for a trust to get land sanctioned by the government after approval of the State Cabinet. “The way Siddhartha Vihar Trust quickly got the allocation from the Government shows undue influence of (Minister) Mr. Kharge over the cabinet. There is also allegation of corruption. Morally, Minister Mr. Kharge should resign.”

Like a true socialist or a Dalit activist, Mr. Kharge should have allowed the government to allot the site to other needy Dalits. ‘Instead, the government has been forced to allot a CA site to the trust at a price far lesser than the market price,” Mr. Nayak alleged.

In the light of allegations related to site allotment of MUDA and alleged funds misappropriation related Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has lost the moral authority to continue in power. “Activity has started within Congress as to who should be the next Chief Minister. Ministerial aspirant MLAs are mindlessly giving statements in order to impress the power-that-be in party and get a berth in the new cabinet,” Mr. Nayak said.

