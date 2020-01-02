BJP MLAs stop toll collection at Talapady

Vehicles operating between Karnataka and Kerala through the Talapady Toll Gate on the National Highway 66 had a free run after BJP workers led by two MLAs forcibly stopped toll collection on Wednesday.

The toll gate is located about 17 km from the city on the border with Kerala.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath and Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharat Shetty, who led the party workers, said that Navayuga Udupi Tollway Pvt. Ltd. (NUTPL), concessionaire for the 90-km-long highway widening and upgradation project between Talapady and Kundapur (excluding the stretch from Nanthoor to Surathkal), has failed to complete the project for over a decade.

The service roads and two flyovers under the project remained unfinished. Hence, motorists are facing hardship. Notwithstanding Member of Parliament, Dakshina Kannada, Nalin Kumar Kateel arranging for ₹ 56 crore loan to NUTPL through Axis Bank to complete the work on Pumpwell flyover in the city, the company has failed to complete it on time.

They said that the company had been set several deadlines to complete the project. If it was facing financial issues, it was its internal matter. The company would have to settle it within itself.

The MLAs said that they stopped toll collection as a symbolic protest to bring pressure on the company to complete the project within this month as promised by it at a meeting chaired by Mr. Nalin Kumar Kateel here on Tuesday. It also gave a commitment in writing on Tuesday.

They said that if the company failed to keep its commitment, the party would intensify its agitation from next month.

The BJP workers, who gathered near the toll gate at about 7.30 a.m., forcibly removed the barricades and made vehicles pass through without paying toll. The workers of the company managing the toll booth did not resist. Vehicles were allowed to pass through without having to pay toll till late in the evening.

Shivaprasad Rai, the company’s in-charge of toll collection at Talapady, Hejmady and Sasthan on the highway, told The Hindu that NUTPL collected about ₹ 7 lakh as toll daily at Talapady from over 12,000 vehicles. The loss on Wednesday could be about ₹ 4 lakh. Toll collection is high during day time when compared to night, he said.

The project is being implemented under build, operate and transfer (BoT) basis under phase III of the National Highways Development Project.

The company’s agreement with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is valid for 25 years from September 5, 2010. The agreement period covers work to build the project and maintaining it till September 2035.