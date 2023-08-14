BJP MLAs, MLCs to stage protest in Dakshina Kannada today

August 14, 2023 07:17 am | Updated 07:17 am IST - MANGALURU

The BJP MLAs and MLCs of Dakshina Kannada will stage a dharna in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mangaluru on August 14 from 10 a.m. to urge the government to protect the rights of MLAs. It is to oppose interference in the rights of MLAs by the officials of Dakshina Kannada district administration. The MLAs have said that there was breach of their privilege in two instances, one under Moodbidri Assembly constituency and another under Bantwal Assembly constituency recently. They are also demanding revoking the suspension of Dayavathi, executive officer (EO) of the Moodbidri Taluk Panchayat and Srikanthappa, secretary of Iruvail Gram Panchayat in Moodbdiri taluk in connection with the “violation of protocol”.

Online training for science students in Udupi

MANGALURU

Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Minister for Women and Child Welfare, Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and Senior Citizens, will launch an online training programme for science students of government pre-university colleges in Udupi on Monday at 1 p.m. The students will be trained in preparing for CET, JEE and NEET. The training will be offered by Udupi Zilla Panchayat through its Resource Centre. The Minister, who is Udupi district in-charge, will review the progress of development projects and welfare schemes of Tourism and Fisheries Departments in the office of Udupi Deputy Commissioner at 2 p.m. She will inaugurate Mudar Gram Panchayat building near Karkala later.