BJP MLAs, MLCs object to KPCC general secretary’s intervention in transfer of employees

August 14, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

BJP MLAs, MLCs and the party’s Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada on Monday took objection over the office of Deputy Commissioner writing to the Tahsildar of Mulky/Moodbidri taluk to “examine and take action” on a request made by a Congress leader on the transfer of two data entry operators.

The matter pertained to Mithun M. Rai, General Secretary, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) who contested the 2023 Assembly election from Moodbidri Assembly segment unsuccessfully, writing to the Deputy Commissioner on June 19, 2023, requesting to inter-transfer two women employees of Mulky and Moodbidri Taluk offices. Following this, a letter from the Deputy Commissioner’s office to the Tahsildar of Mulky/Moodbidri Taluk on August 8 mentions that the two women were data entry operators hired on an outsource basis. It asks the Tahsildar to take action after examining the memorandum given by Mr. Rai.

Speaking to the Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan, during the dharna at his office premises, Nalin Kumar Kateel, Member of Parliament, and A. Umanath Kotian, MLA, Moodbidri, objected to his office writing to the Tahsildar on the basis of the memorandum given by a political party leader on the party’s (Congress) letter head. They said that the elected representatives can give such letters but not leaders of any political party using the party letter head.

Later, speaking to presspersons, Mr. Kateel alleged that the Congress government is into vengeance politics against the BJP in the State. All the BJP MLAs are facing breach of privilege issues in their constituency after Siddaramaiah took over as the Chief Minister. The Congress is creating an atmosphere of fear in the district.

Referring to the cancelling of two government programmes recently at Iruvail Gram Panchayat, Moodbidri and Irvattur Gram Panchayat, Bantwal, Mr. Kateel said that there is no practice of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister attending to such programmes at gram panchayat level. The new office building of Iruvail Gram Panchayat in Moodbdri should be occupied immediately, he said.

